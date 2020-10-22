Pell City BOE says goodbye to outgoing board members Tammie Williams, Eldon Hall

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education took time out of its regular meeting Tuesday night to say goodbye to outgoing board members Tammie Williams and Eldon Hall.
During his report, Superintendent Dr. James Martin noted it was the last meeting for Williams and Hall, who both lost their bids for re-election this year.
Martin said he came into the community without knowing anyone, but through his work with the board, he has met people he would personally call friends and knew he could count on.
“At the end of the day, the right decisions were going to be made for kids in Pell City,” Martin said. “We just appreciate everything you have done for our school system.”
He also asked each of the board members to say a few words.
Williams began by quoting Henry David Thoreau, who said, “Be not simply good, but be good for something.”
Williams said she hopes she has at least done that in her time as a member of the board.
“I hope I have been good for something as I have shown my support for this school system's successes,” Williams said.
Williams said she has worked with three superintendents and nine different board members since she was elected in 2012.
She closed by saying she hoped she could continue to be involved in schools going forward, judging science fairs and speaking at career days. Williams said she has done such things as a parent and a board member and hopes she can continue to as she transitions into a community supporter of the school system.
“I love the Pell City school system and I will always always support it,” Williams said. “Go Panthers and Roll Tide.”
Hall said his time on the board has been a learning experience. He was appointed to the board in 2019 following Jeff Jones’ resignation
“I hate to admit it, but I was totally ignorant of what a school board member does,” Hall said, “but these people [the other board members] helped me, and I learned very quickly that the school system inside is not like it (appears on the) outside.”
He said he learned a board member’s job was not to micromanage schools and Central Office staff but to ensure the superintendent does his job and can do his job, and to make sure the school system’s finances are looked after.
Hall also said through his time on the board, he has also developed relationships he has come to cherish with other board members and staff.
Board member Cecil Fomby paused for a moment before saying that while he had attended some impactful board meetings during his tenure, Tuesday’s meeting was particularly hard to attend due to the relationships the board members have developed. He said the board has always been able to leave its meetings in unity.
“We express our opinions, and they're not always the same, and that's a good thing,” Fomby said, “but we leave and we still genuinely love each other.
Board member Laurie Henderson also said she appreciated the service of both Williams and Hall.
Board member Joe Sawyer said he has appreciated Williams’ passion and Hall's attention to detail.
In other matters, the board:
Recognized Henderson for reaching Level 4 in the Alabama Association of School Boards' School Board Member Academy during the 2019-20 academic year;
Recognized Alex Suggs (physical education teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School) for being named Coosa Valley Teacher of the Year and Chick-fil-A Teacher for September;
Recognized Shelby Franklin (second-grade teacher at Eden Elementary) for being named Chick-fil-A Teacher of the Month for October;
Heard a presentation from seventh-grade math teachers Debbie Roberts, Stephen Barnett and Tara McBurnett about how they are using a flip class model, where students watch instructional videos out of class and use class time for practice, to focus on individual student needs in the classroom;
Approved the hiring of Angela Burrow (12-month custodian);
Approved the hiring of Ben Castleberry, Kimberly Collins, Kindy Dismukes, Khrystal Fairchilds and Andrea Wilkerson as substitute teachers;
Approved contracts with April Donahoo (contact interventionist at Walter M Kennedy Elementary), Allison George (registered nurse), Eric Muth (after-school tutor at Pell City High), Amy Smart (after-school reading tutor at Williams Intermediate), Dana Poe (after-school reading tutor at Williams), Shelly Gregg (after-school reading tutor at Williams), Tanya Osborne (after-school reading tutor at Williams), Tammy Vincent (after-school math tutor at Williams), Sydney Dudchock (after-school math tutor at Williams), Hunter McGarity (after-school math tutor at Williams), Tracy Whitaker (after-school math tutor at Williams), Megan Moore (after-school science tutor at Duran South Junior High), Debbie Roberts (after-school math tutor at Duran South), Katie Williams (after-school reading tutor at Duran South), Wendy Latham (after-school math tutor at Duran North Junior High), Dee Doss (after-school tutor at Pell City High), Michelle Perry (after-school tutor at Pell City High) and Shae Reynolds (after-school tutor at Pell City High);
Approved a leave-of-absence for Tammy Mitchell (librarian at Pell City High);
Approved hiring for supplemental positions Courtney Jordan (girls assistant soccer coach at Pell City High), Vera Schoeld (Beta Club co-sponsor, Pell City High), Britany McKinney (Beta Club sponsor, Pell City High), Kylee Berggren (drama sponsor and choral sponsor, Pell City High), Skylar Smith (Student Government Association at Pell City High);
Approved the purchase two 2020 or newer 78-passenger school buses for $83,884.76 per bus from Southland International Bus Sales;
Approved the marking of a kitchen sink unit from Pell City High as surplus and donating it to Seddon Baptist Church;
Approved an amendment to the Dispute Resolution Procedure;
Approved the Alabama Continuous Improvement Plan for 2020-21 school year;
Approved payment for accounts payable for August in the amount of $1,420,525.35;
Approval payment of accounts payable for September in the amount of $1,086,696.25; and
Approved Fomby as delegate and Henderson as alternate to represent the board at the AASB Delegate Assembly.