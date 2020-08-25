Pell City BOE receives update on Career Academy program

PELL CITY -- During its regular board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Pell City Board of Education received an update on the Career Academy program that began last year.
Danielle Pope, the career tech specialist for the system, and career coach Shelley Kaler gave the presentation.
Pope explained career academies are courses of study that prepare students for certain careers before they graduate. Each academy consists of three classes a student takes before he/she graduates and span from subjects like engineering, health sciences and even sports marketing.
Pope said the program is optional but is highly encouraged beginning with the Class of 2023. She said students are also allowed to change their academy or even complete more than one if they so choose.
“We don't want anyone to think we expect 14-year-olds to decide what they want to do with their life, for the rest of their life, at 14,” Pope said, “but we do want to get them on a path that can create success for them in the future.”
Pope further explained the program is meant to better communicate the benefits of career tech programs to students, create incentives and move students towards careers in the community.
Kaler discussed some of the programs that are new or have been expanded this school year to meet student demands. They include subjects such as welding, education and training and sports marketing.
Kaler said she met with 93 percent of last year's eighth-grade class before schools shut down due to the pandemic. She said through group and one-on-one counseling sessions, she helped students pick their academy.
Kaler said there are also plans to make choosing an academy more of an event by doing a signing day for students choosing their academy.
While no action was taken by the BOE, board President Tammie Williams called the presentation impressive, and Superintendent Dr. James Martin thanked Kaler and Pope for their work on the program.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the hiring of Gail Frey (Coosa Valley Elementary third-grade teacher), Niya Crawford (Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School Pre-K auxiliary teacher), Kelli Hall (Coosa Valley Pre-K auxiliary teacher), Susan Henderson (bus driver), Luanne Clarey (bus driver), Lisa Michelle Fountain (bus driver), Melanie Isbell (Walter M. Kennedy title 1 interventionist), Lori Billingsley (Walter M. Kennedy title 1 interventionist), Michael Bunt (maintenance specialist), Marc Russell Funderburg (maintenance worker), John McVey (hardware technician), Aletha Moore (Pell City High custodian) and Eric Aldridge (Pell City High custodian);
Approved hiring substitute teachers Lisabeth Ayers, Tracie Carpenter, Kaitlyn Chavez, Laura Hicks, Charissa Mellies, Courtney Pegg, Leah Walker; and James Allen Rowan (substitute bus driver), Mary Rebecca Rorie (substitute bus aide) and Michael Campbell (substitute bus driver);
Approved the resignation of Jennifer Baker (Coosa Valley teacher), Kendra Johnson (Walter M. Kennedy special education teacher), Rhonda Veazey (Pell City High bookkeeper), Melodie Foote (Walter M. Kennedy Pre-K auxiliary teacher), Dale Owen (bus driver), Amanda Pritchard (Coosa Valley Pre-K auxiliary teacher) and Johnny Cash (bus driver);
Approved a leave-of-absence for Ashley Minton (Walter M. Kennedy bookkeeper);
Approved contracts with Steven Bart Smith (welding instructor), Janette Smith (certified nursing assistant instructor), Amber Harris (certified teacher substitute), Mitch Bibb (sports medicine instructor), Dana Baker (registered nurse), Pam Malley (certified teacher substitute), Hailey Trammell (registered nurse) and Morgan Brown (registered nurse);
Approved the transfer of Jessica Brannon from third-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy to fourth-grade teacher at Coosa Valley, and Daniel Harris from special education teacher at Williams Intermediate to special education teacher at Walter M. Kennedy;
Approved the hiring of Casey Simmons as assistant softball coach at Duran Junior High;
Approved the salary schedule for hardware technicians;
Approved the fiscal year 2021 Capital Plan;
Approved an amendment to the Student Anti-Harassment Policy;
Approved Athletic Department and miscellaneous salary supplements; and
Approved accounts payable for July in the amount of $1,402.312.40