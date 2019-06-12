PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education approved a contract with the Alabama Association of School Boards to assist in its search for a new superintendent.
The board had three service plans to select from -- Silver, Gold and Platinum -- and opted for the middle-of-the-road plan, or the Gold plan.
“It looks like the Gold package will replace me,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber joked at Tuesday night’s BOE meeting, after the board unanimously approved the plan, which will cost the school system $8,900.
Barber has not been involved with the board’s search for his replacement.
Last week, the board met with Sally Smith, the executive director for AASB.
The AASB search service includes advertising the search statewide and regionally, and recruiting possible candidates, as well as publishing a descriptive brochure about the school system and position.
In accordance with the agreement, AASB will facilitate a board meeting or work session to help develop candidate interview questions and help finalize a profile of the desired leader.
AASB will also conduct up to five meetings with constituent groups, obtain feedback from the staff and community, and develop surveys for the community and staff to identify the desired superintendent qualities and skills.
AASB will screen potential candidates, checking credentials and references, and notify candidates who are not selected as finalists.
Barber told the BOE that Tuesday night’s meeting was not his last.
Barber said he will attend a special called meeting sometime this month to take care of some of the final personnel issues.
Board members thanked Barber for his 32 years of service in education and for the past six years as Pell City’s superintendent.
“I am glad I shared the ride with you,” board member Tammie Williams told Barber.
Also Tuesday, Pell City High School student Lukas Dickerson was recognized after he finished first in the 2019 Alabama State Archery Bullseye Championship Tournament, winning a $500 scholarship.
School officials also announced the Pell City system received an above average national score from the Final AdvancED Engagement Review. The average of all institutes evaluated in the past five years was between 278.34-283.33, and Pell City Schools exceeded this average with a score of 325.97.
“That’s a stellar report,” Barber said.
In other matters, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Walter M. Kennedy Elementary/Coosa Valley Elementary music teacher Sadie Wall, Walter M. Kennedy second-grade teacher Misty Smith, and Eden Elementary second-grade teacher Kimberly Glidewell;
Approved hiring Dana Poe as a Williams Intermediate sixth-grade language arts teacher; Hunter McGarity as a Williams Intermediate sixth-grade math teacher; Ashlee Luce as an Iola Roberts Elementary fourth-grade teacher; Ganae Gaines as a Pell City High assistant principal; Amelia Self as a Coosa Valley first-grade teacher; Ashton Baker as a Walter M. Kennedy first-grade teacher; Emily Love as a Walter M. Kennedy first-grade teacher; Matthew Wall as a Walter M. Kennedy/Coosa Valley music teacher; Mary Tyner as a systemwide speech pathologist; Seanna Harris as a Walter M. Kennedy special education teacher; Carrie Haynes as a Iola Roberts kindergarten teacher; Alyson Hazelwood as a Coosa Valley third-grade teacher; Sherry Zollinger as an Iola Roberts first-grade teacher; Teresa Isbell, Tammy Lewellyn and Yvonne Singleton as systemwide custodians; April Vines as a Walter M. Kennedy bookkeeper and Trisha Ogletree as paraprofessional teacher assistant for Walter M. Kennedy;
Reassigned Sarah Naramore from a seventh-grade Duran South Junior High history teacher to a seventh-grade English language arts teacher at Duran; and Jennifer Dawson from a reading coach to a Title I teacher at Iola Roberts;
O Approved the transfers of Kayla Lee from a Coosa Valley teacher to a Williams Intermediate technology teacher for fifth and sixth-grades; Audrey Wyatt from a Eden fourth-grade teacher to a reading coach for Eden and Coosa Valley; Tonya Helms from a Walter M. Kennedy teacher to a reading coach for Walter M. Kennedy and Iola Roberts; Abbye Grimes from a Walter M. Kennedy teacher to a Williams Intermediate School teacher; and Courtney McKee from a teacher assistant at Walter M. Kennedy to Williams Intermediate;
Approved adding Jack Maddox to the substitute bus driver’s list;
Approved the 2019-20 Student Rights and Responsibilities/Code of Conduct;
Approved purchasing a 78-passenger bus from Southland International Bus Sales at a cost of $83,885; and
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, in the Central Office.