Pell City BOE approves plan for reopening schools

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education gave its final approval for a plan to reopen schools during the COVID-19 pandemic at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The plan, which has been a priority for the system for quite some time, includes the educational options previously discussed by Superintendent Dr. James Martin.
This includes a virtual, blended and traditional option for each parent to choose from for their child.
The virtual option will have students do work at home through the schools’ PLP program that has been made available by the Alabama State Department of Education or through the ACCESS system that Pell City High School has used before. A Pell City educator will be assigned as a resource for students taking this option but will not be providing instruction.
The traditional option will be a normal classroom with enhanced social distancing and sanitization procedures.
The blended option is designed for more short term stays away from school, if a student is sick or otherwise unable to attend. This option will be teacher directed but take place at home.
“The traditional and blended, basically, work hand and hand,” Martin said.
He also said that parents will have to commit to using one model or the other for one semester. Martin said a form will be posted at offices and online on Thursday for parents to make a declaration for their child’s option by July 31.
The plan itself, which was released to the public by the school system Tuesday night, goes into enhanced health and safety protocol. These include wearing masks, hand sanitizer stations around schools, and Martin said even partitions around desks.
The plan says that a face covering will be provided for students at the beginning of the year and disposable ones will be made available in case of emergencies. Martin said a mask and face shield will be provided to each teacher in the system so that they can use whichever covering they feel most comfortable with.
One big part of the plan is showing the different alert levels the school may move through due to the path of the virus outbreak. These levels are used when looking at classrooms, hallways, and even transportation.
Each aspect begins at level one but can be moved if the system feels it is necessary. Level one has less restrictive guidelines while the other levels become more severe as the number goes up.
For example, for bussing level one requires students and employees to sanitize their hands when entering the bus and enhanced cleaning, but leaves masks optional unless mandated by the Governor as it is currently. Level four would require masks, increase sanitation protocols and require windows to be opened to improve ventilation. Each aspect of the plan features these kinds of levels.
Martin said the plan is available on the schools web page as well as a Frequently Asked Questions document. He said an email for submitting questions for the FAQ has been set up. That email is Questions@pellcityschools.net.
Martin said that he is very satisfied with the plan as it stands. He said the purpose of the document is to take care of the children in the community, which remains the school system’s priority. He said he believes the plan will do just that.
“This is the best reopening school document in the state of Alabama,” Martin said.