PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education during a special called meeting Thursday morning released the names of employees whose contracts were non-renewed.
They include Coosa Valley Elementary School third-grade teacher Dana Poe, Iola Roberts Elementary first-grade teacher Courtney Wheeler, Iola Roberts kindergarten teacher Dianne Korneghy, Iola Roberts fourth-grade teacher Jerri Lynn Chennault, Williams Intermediate sixth-grade teacher Sharon Wright and Iola Roberts special education teacher Larissa Gunnels.
In other matters Thursday, the board:
Accepted the retirement request from Superintendent Michael Barber;
Accepted the resignation of Coosa Valley kindergarten teacher Charisse Jennings;
Approved hiring Hailey Brown as a Pell City High health teacher;
Approved reassigning Danielle Pope from a Pell City High business education teacher to a high school career technical education specialist; and Anna Eltz from a kindergarten teacher to a third-grade teacher at Iola Roberts;
Approved the transfers of Lynda Lacey from Walter M. Kennedy Elementary to a Pell City High special education teacher; and Connie Bowman from Iola Roberts Title I teacher to a fourth-grade teacher at Coosa Valley;
Approved hiring Shepard Kirakias as the seventh-grade football coach and as the head coach for the junior high basketball team;
Approved hiring Hailey Brown as the new head varsity volleyball coach for the Pell City High;
Approved the expulsion of a Pell City High School;
Approved various lighting items as surplus items so the items can be sold; and
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 11.