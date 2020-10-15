Pell City BOE approves bid for new roof at high school

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Board of Education approved a bid for a new roof for Pell City High School.
During a called meeting Thursday, Oct. 8, the board approved a bid of $172,400 from Garner & Associates Roofing to reroof the main section of the high school.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the roof was originally installed in 1986, meaning it has been in service for more than 30 years.
“So it has served his purpose,” Martin said. “It's badly in need of improvement.”
Martin said he was satisfied with the bid process, with the final bid coming in at a little more than half of the $300,000 budgeted for the project in the system’s capital plan.
Facilities Supervisor Gary Mazingo said he hopes the new roof will be in place by Christmas.
In others matters, the board:
Approved hiring of Shirley Jackson (custodian, systemwide), Tamara Riggins (custodian, systemwide), Georgina O’Neal (custodian, systemwide), Adrian Verges (custodian, systemwide) and April Donahoo (Title 1 interventionist at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary);
Approved hiring substitute teachers Julia Abernathy, Holly Eltz, Lauren Evans, Timothy Neville, Jenny Richey and Brandy Taylor;
Approved hiring substitute bus drivers and aides Kim Buckhanon and Terry Lee;
Approved the reassignment of Andrew Isbell from maintenance worker to maintenance specialist;
Approved leaves-of-absence for Jeffrey Wilson (virtual facilitator at Duran South Junior High), Gina Hooie (special education teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary) and Sandra Murphy (eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Duran North Junior High);
Approved contracts with Chris Gover (part-time school bus driver), Sallie Case (visual impairment, orientation and mobility services), Suzanna Herring (virtual learning liaison), Maurice Williams (virtual learning liaison), Elizabeth Benner (for instructional/special education services), Cindy Oden (for instructional/special education services), Lauren Brascho (for instructional services), Andrea Mulvehill (for instructional services) and Brittany Gillison (for instructional/special education services)
Approved contracts for services as Alabama Reading Initiative virtual after-school tutors with Lauren Brascho, Renee Santiago , Kyrie Word,, Chrestie Thach, Tara White, Melanie Cornelius, Cheryl Smith, LaVette Hazelwood, Jackie Phillips, Kaylan Mitchell, Kristi Robinson, Denise Reynolds, Halie Gasaway, Caroline Simmons, Sunni Wyatt and Whitney Lenoir;
Approved termination of Teresa Isbell (custodian at Kennedy);
Approved hiring of supplemental positions Angie Gowens (junior high school cheer competition coach) and Crystal Mitchell (yearbook sponsor for Kennedy);
Approved policy changes to the Dispute Resolution Procedure and Policy 5.30 related to school admission requirements;
Appointed Dr. Myrus Strong, Katie Williams, Joy Lee, Amy Thornton, Richard Garris, Melissa Kelley, Devi Fields, Patrick Dowell, Lisa Pope, Rita Roe and Shea White to the 2020-21 calendar committee;
Appointed Dr. Myrus Strong, Joey Miller, Kayla Lee, Kelly Hicks, Cherly Black, Joel Bowman, Alex Sugs, Kellie Whitten and Jackie Wyche to the 2020-21 policy committee; and
Appointed Dr. Myrus Strong, Tara McBurnett, Tammy Vincent, Kayla Mitchell, Sheree Jackson, Wendy Latham, Marlee Graves, Lauren Brascho, April Carter, Dr. Leah Stover and Laurie Funderburg to the 2020-21 textbook committee.