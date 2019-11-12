Pell City schools logo
school website

PELL CITY -- The Board of Education held a called meeting Tuesday morning to address action items involving four personnel issues. 

Those items included:

Approval of the transfer of Dennis Pearson from lunchroom manager at Duran South Junior High School to lunchroom manager at Duran North Junior High School.

Approval of the transfer of Audrey Mann from lunchroom manager at Duran North Junior High School to lunchroom manager at Duran South Junior High School.

Approval of a contract for Vicki Strampe to serve as an interventionist at Coosa Valley Elementary School effective retroactively to Nov. 4, 2019, through Nov. 30, 2019, at a rate of $35 per hour, not to exceed 36 hours for the month of November.

Approval of a contract for Aimee Perry as a certified teacher of the deaf for special education services through July 31, 2020, at a rate of $35 per hour. 

The board also scheduled its next regular meeting for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...