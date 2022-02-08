Pell City basketball teams improve to end the regular season

The Pell City High School boys basketball team went 3-1 over the past two weeks. With the wins, the Panthers improved to 17-9.
The Panthers fell to John Carroll 60-57 last Monday night on Senior Night. Pell City then closed out the regular season with a 74-56 in over Mortimer Jordan on Thursday.
Evan Watson led the way for the Panthers with 20 points. Caleb Groce scored 16 points, while Mike Snow and Baylor Smith scored 15 and 13 points respectively.
The Panthers went 2-0 on the week of Jan 24-Jan 28.
Pell City opened the week with a 60-42 win over St. Clair County on Jan. 25.
Pell City used a second quarter to take control of the game. The Panthers outscored St. Clair County 15-4 in the second to take a 28-16 lead into halftime.
Evan Watson led the way for the Panthers as he poured in 23 points. The senior guard did most of his damage from behind the arc as he knocked down five 3-pointers for the Panthers. Jaden Coleman scored nine points for Pell City.
Defensively, the Panthers forced the Saints to shoot 27.7 percent from the field.
On Jan. 27, the Panthers used a huge first half to defeat Lincoln 71-51 on Thursday. Pell City jumped out a 19-7 lead at the end of the first period and took a 46-15 lead into halftime.
Watson scored 27 points to lead Pell City. Coleman scored 10 points while M.J. McCluney chipped in eight points.
Jayden Woods led the way for Lincoln with 15 points. Camare Hampton scored 13 points for the Golden Bears, while Isaiah Ashley added eight points.
Pell City girls went 1-1 last week in the final week of the regular season. The Panthers finished the regular season with a 22-7 record.
Pell City cruised past John Carroll 62-28 on Monday night. The Panthers opened the game hot as they outscored the Cavaliers 27-4 in the first quarter. Pell City took a 32-16 lead into halftime. The Panthers lead ballooned to 52-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Reagan Tarver led the way for the Panthers with 23 points. The sophomore guard had it going from behind the arc as she drained five 3-pointers.
Senior Tori Winslett filled up the stat sheet for the Panthers. The senior guard just missed a double-double as she scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Winslett also dished out seven for the Panthers. Kristin Kurzejeski scored 10 points while Kayla Torok chipped in with eight points.
The Panthers closed the season with a 60-27 loss to Mortimer Jordan.
Pell City's girls basketball team went 2-0 on the week of Jan. 24-28 to improve to 21-6 overall.
Pell City closed out area play with a 41-28 win over Southside Gadsden. With the win, the Panthers sealed second place in Class 6A, Area 13.
Kyla Torok, Kristin Kurzejeski and Reagan Tarver scored eight points apiece for the Panthers.
The Panthers cruised past Lincoln 72-34 on Thursday. Pell City used a huge first quarter to put the game out of reach. Pell City outscored Lincoln 30-11 in the opening eight minutes of the game. The Panthers took a 48-22 lead into halftime.
Pell City had three players in double digits against the Golden Bears.
Kyla Torok led the way for the Panthers with 15 points. Madison Farris scored 12 points, while Gadsden State signee Tori Winslett recorded 11 points and six assists and two steals.