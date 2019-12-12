Pell City's Tori Winslett

Tori Winslett and the Lady Panthers are currently 8-1 this season.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Tori Winslett and Pell City High School’s girls basketball team are 8-1 on the season and will host Lincoln tonight at 6.

Winslett is only a sophomore, but she is considered a veteran on this young Pell City team. Winslett has been playing on the varsity since seventh grade.

The 5-foot-6 guard said she fell in love with basketball at an early age and began playing the game when she was 9.

Winslett took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and herself.

Q: If you had an hour to kill, how would you spend it?

A: I would watch basketball or watch sports. My life is centered around basketball, for real.

Q: Who is your favorite player to watch?

A: Stephen Curry. I picked No. 30 because I idolize him a little bit. He wasn’t always the strongest or the fastest, but he did the fundamentals right and developed his skills, which made him a great player.

Q: What's the best part of being Tori?

A: Just the love I have for the game (of basketball) and the emotion when I play.

Q: What’s one rule you’d like to change about basketball?

A: I would love to change the travel because sometimes they call traveling on my Euro step, and it is not really a travel.

Q: What TV show would you like to star in?

A: “Castle.”

Q: If you got yourself a present for Christmas, what would it be?

A: Probably a pair of Stephen Curry shoes. I love his shoes.

Q: How do you make school fun?

A: I’m learning something new every day, and seeing my friends makes it fun. But I guess knowing at the end of the day that I get to come play basketball makes it pretty cool.

Q: What is your favorite place that you’ve ever visited?

A: Raleigh, North Carolina. I went up there for a basketball tournament. That is the farthest that I have been from home.

Q: What do you remember about playing in your first varsity game?

A: I was so nervous because I was only a seventh-grader. I remember the first play when Mary Denman passed me the ball on a fast break and I missed a wide-open left-handed layup.

Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?

A: Basketball, God and my family. 

