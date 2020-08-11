Pell City 7th-12th graders split into 2 groups for start of academic year

PELL CITY -- The Pell City school system has announced it will be splitting its seventh-12th grade students between alternating days at school.
The plan, which was announced by the system late Tuesday afternoon, will have students with last names beginning with A-L, dubbed group A, attending school primarily on Monday and Tuesday, with students with last names beginning with M-Z, dubbed group B, attending primarily on Thursday and Friday.
The groups will alternate attending on Wednesdays, with group A attending on the first Wednesday of the school year.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the plan is similar to one used in neighboring Talladega County, but differs from many plans by not using Wednesday as a sanitation day. The system will instead sanitize before and after each school day.
He said the schools also have hand sanitizing stations set up outside and inside every classroom door.
Martin said the reason for the decision, which comes just a week before school begins Aug 21, is uncomfortably large class sizes given the need for social distancing.
Martin said 74 percent of all Pell City students have chosen the traditional instruction option, and this caused classes in higher grades to have as many as 32 students per class, far more than the 24 or less the system was comfortable with.
“We couldn't get our numbers down in these grades,” Martin said. “We had to make a decision.”
The superintendent said the issue began to become apparent last week when the system received responses on which option students preferred for school.
As principals attempted to distribute classes, however, it became even more apparent that getting class numbers down was not really possible. Martin said even honors classes were seeing over 30 students assigned to a class, which is considered a large class even in a normal year.
“When we see something that out of the ordinary, we have to do something,” Martin said.
Martin said the decision to split the students came from a desire to continue seeing students be able to physically attend school.
“I think the best place for a student to get an education is in the classroom with dynamic instruction,” he said, adding he has often said since the start of his tenure as superintendent that he wants children to be in school.
Martin said when students are not at school physically, they will be operating under the blended model in the system’s reopening plan. This model is still teacher directed but allows for some home-based instruction.
Martin said this may simply take the form of assignments students need to complete before returning to campus.
While this change is affecting seventh-12 grade students, kindergarten-sixth grade students will remain on the normal five-day school schedule. Martin said most classes in those grades are below the 24-student-per-class mark the school system was shooting for.
“There are very few even close to that number,” Martin said.