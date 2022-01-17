Pedestrian fatally struck on I-22 identified as Odenville man

A pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles on Interstate 22 in Jefferson County at approximately 11:11 p.m. last night. The man was later identified as Chapley L. Jones, 23, of Odenville.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the preliminary investigation indicated that Jones was standing on the roadway at the time of the crash. He was initially struck by a 2004 Toyota Tacoma followed by a 2014 Ford Escape. Jones was later pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred near the 81 mile marker on Interstate 22, approximately three miles northwest of Adamsville. This incident resulted in a closure of the westbound lanes where the crash occurred for about two to three hours.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.