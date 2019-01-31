The Pell City High School Counseling Department was recently recognized at the Alabama Counseling Conference Awards Banquet in Birmingham for achieving the Recognition, Accountability, Verification and Excellence (RAVE) Counseling Award.
This is the third consecutive year the high school counseling department has received the award.
Amy Smith, the College and Career Counselor who compiled the data for the award application, said their group was the only high school counseling department in Alabama to receive the Gold RAVE Award, the highest level that a counseling department can achieve.
“It is an honor to work with some of the most talented counselors in the state,” Smith said. “The standard set by this award ensures that we are meeting the needs of our students to the highest degree possible.”