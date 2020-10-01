Pay raise for employees, insurance costs part of Springville budget talks

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville Mayor William “Butch” Isley presented a proposed budget for the coming fiscal year that would see the city give raises to employees and increase the municipality’s contribution to family insurance coverage.
During a special called work session Tuesday, Isley presented a budget for fiscal year 2021, which is set to begin Oct. 1. Isley said the budget totals about $5.7 million for the General Fund and $2.2 million for water and sewer. Isley said the city will also keep 10%, or $850,000, in reserve as required by state law.
A point of discussion was a 2.5% cost-of-living raise along with a 5% step raise based on merit Isley included in the budget proposal. He also included money for the city to pay for the full amount of employee and family health insurance.
City Clerk Kelli Lee said the municipality currently pays 100% of employee coverage but only $225 a month for the less than 10 employees who have family coverage.
“There is plenty of money available to bring that back to the city employees,” Isley said, adding Springville has a robust economy and added health benefits are valuable as a recruitment tool.
Both the raises and the insurance changes sparked some questions from the council.
Council member Tim Walker asked what percentage of a pay raise the insurance changes would be equivalent to, though fire Chief Richard Harvey said it would depend on the employee.
Walker also asked about the sense of giving 5% raises after already giving all first responders a similar raise due to COVID-19 in April, saying this would result in a total 12% raise.
Isley pointed out these raises would be merit-based, on recommendations by department heads, and that any employee receiving that large of a raise would deserve it.
Harvey asked the council to look at the health insurance issue, noting several nearby cities pay at least 70 percent of family coverage. Public Works Superintendent Earl Peoples also noted the family coverage issue functionally made being single a requirement to work in his department because people could not afford the family coverage.
Councilman David Jones said he feels the council needs to look at benefits and pay a different way, saying they are important to workers’ decisions.
“I’m retired, but that's what I worked for when I was employed,” Jones said.
In the end, the council seemed to agree to look at paying 70 percent of family coverage. Isley said he would work up a proposal with that number for the council to consider Oct. 13. He said he would also add $200,000 for paving to the General Fund as per a request from council member Herbet Toles.
The council also had a brief called meeting after the work session, with only one item on the agenda. The council approved a bid from Massey Asphalt for $19,508 for the paving of Radcliffe Road.