Patterson signs with Southern Union

Springville High School’s Bennett Patterson recently signed a volleyball scholarship with Southern Union State Community College in Wadley.
Patterson has been on Springville’s varsity team for three years. She has been a two-sport athlete since her sophomore year, playing both varsity basketball and volleyball for head coach Warren House.
During her senior year, Patterson recorded 305 kills, 85 aces and 248 digs. She was named most valuable player of the St. Clair County tournament and area tournament. She was also named offensive player of the year for St. Clair County.