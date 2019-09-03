LINCOLN -- Brunna Valley Baptist Church, on Highway 78 in Lincoln, hosted its annual "Unity in the Community," which allows organizations, churches and more to combine and fellowship with games, food and more, on Monday at Moseley Park.
Toiletries were given to the homeless as well as free food. Pastor Patrick Washington said the event was “a major success. We had well over 200 people to come to the event. Lives were definitely changed. … (We’re) so thankful for major sponsors such as Sarrell Dental, Allstate insurance, Alfa insurance, Jerry's Carpet Service, Lincoln Pharmacy, Frios and more. Many churches came out to support as well.”
Washington said the Lincoln Fire Department also participated and “gave the kids a treat!”