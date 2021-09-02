Parents voice opposition to board’s new mask policy

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Board of Education met for a special-called meeting Monday to discuss what proved to be a controversial mask policy for county schools.
The mask policy would require a mask mandate for any school zone for grades K-12 who surpasses a five percent threshold of new COVID-19 cases. It was originally proposed that a three-week mandate would be put in place, but the board passed the resolution with only a two-week requirement.
It was also added in the resolution that those with medical conditions and special needs would be excused from wearing a mask with a doctor’s note.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the main goal was to keep schools open for the purposes of traditional learning, but if masks prove to not work, the next step would be going virtual per the board’s keeping schools open plan implemented last school year.
Before the item was put to an official vote, a few parents who attended the meetings voiced their opposition to this new policy. Out of the four people who showed up, three took the opportunity to address the board with the general consensus being parents should be able to make the choice for their own children.
“I am fed up with this; masks do not work.,” said one parent from Springville. “Our kids go out together outside of school all the time not wearing masks; they are crowded everywhere they go— I am tired of (the board) trying to impose health on us when you are here to educate our kids; (the parents) can handle their health.”
She went on to state statistics she said were published by the CDC that states children are more likely to die from driving to school, homicide, suicide or drowning.
She added, “They’re not (wearing masks) outside of the classroom, so why are they going to do it in there?”
Board Chairman Scott Suttle said he agreed with many of her points, but the overall goal is to exercise other measures before closing down schools altogether and going virtual.
“I’ve leaned a lot more towards (not mandating masks) and I think really and truly we’ve worked hard to try to make sure we wouldn’t do this as much as we could but, ultimately, it’s not so much as mandating a health issue as it is can we keep enough students in their seats for us to keep the school open,” Suttle said.
Board Member Mike Hobbs followed up by saying he would rather err on the safe side if it meant the small possibility of preventing loss of life.
“Do masks work? I do not know; I’ve seen data on both sides,” Hobbs said. “Can I live with your family being mad at me because I made your kids wear masks? Or can I live with the rest of my life knowing I could have put kids in masks and we find out 25 years from now masks helped one little bit, and we lost a child in St. Clair County?”
He added, “I’m impressed with you and I’m glad you got up and spoke your mind, you said some really good things, but I am going to vote yes because I don’t know for sure that (masks) don’t work.”
Another parent argued that virtual school for those two weeks would be more effective than mandating masks because the students don’t consistently wear them throughout the day anyway.
“My son has ADHD, and his doctor thinks autism and he chews on his mask,” he said. “The masks aren’t doing any good. If parents think their kids should wear a mask, let the parent make their kid wear a mask.”
He added, “This is a school board, not a public health department.”
Board Attorney John Rea later added that while the BOE is not a health institution, the policy is consistent with what not only the CDC recommends but what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends for schools.
Vice Chairwoman Marie Manning and Board Member Bill Morris both agreed that they felt more comfortable implementing masks after talking with local doctors about the issues.
Toward the end of the discussion that lasted more than an hour, Board Member Nicki Van Pelt pointed out that last year, case numbers did go down after implementing masks.
“Our priority is to keep our kids in school; that's our goal and after last year I believe after we wore masks, it did improve some because we were only virtual two weeks after we introduced the masks,” Van Pelt said. “I’m not saying whether masks work or anything but it did cut our numbers down and keep those kids in school and they were able to learn.”
She added, “I haven’t heard a whole lot about education in all this, which is what we’re tasked on.”
Board Member Allison Gray was the last to speak, being the only board member in opposition to the new policy.
“This is a virus and it will always mutate and we will always have to deal with viruses,” Gray said. “I support the parents' choice to make this decision. It will always be viruses in schools and it will continue to mutate.”
Once taken to a vote, all of the board members with the exception of Gray voted to pass the resolution.