Parade, event to honor first responders, veterans being planned for Oct. 25

PELL CITY -- While Veterans Day is still a month away, two local women are organizing a parade to honor veterans and first responders.
Denise Ledbetter and Donna Nicholson are working to make Oct 25 a day to honor first responders and veterans with a parade from Ashville to Pell City, and a day of music at Pell City’s Lakeside park.
Nicholson said the idea came from wanting to make sure first responders and veterans remembered that the people of St. Clair County love and support them even with all that is going on in the country.
“We want to make sure we take care of our people” Nicholson said
Nicholson said plans call for the event to kick off simultaneously, with the parade beginning in Ashville at noon, and music and food vendors opening up at Lakeside park.
She said the parade will make its way down Alabama Highway 231 to arrive at the park by around 1 p.m. Nicholson said that, meanwhile, music will start up from one of the two musical acts that will be playing at the event, Dee Ford’s Band and the Ronnie Melton Trio.
She said when each band will play is still being decided. She said the event will go on until 6 p.m. and will also feature food trucks and vendors. Nicholson said she is also trying to get guest speakers.
Nicholson said the event already has more than 100 vehicles, which include various police departments, fire departments, bike clubs and car clubs.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said his office is looking at how it can take part and help. He said he appreciates any event that supports first responders.
When asked about having the event despite the pandemic, Nicholson stressed the event will be completely open air, and the park has plenty of space. She asked that people bring their own chairs so they can be sure to spread out and have their own space.
Nicholson said although the event is growing, there is still plenty of room to participate.
Nicholson said she and Ledbetter are still accepting vehicles and vendors. She said vendors should remember they need a permit from City Hall allowing them to set up at Lakeside Park before she will be able to assign them a spot.
She said even if people only want to attend the event at the park, they should still call and pre-register so food vendors can be given a headcount.
Those interested can pre-register their vehicle or group by contacting Ledbetter at 850-851-8311 or Nicholson at 205-405-2001.
In the end, Nicholson said she hopes the event will be fun for the whole family.
“I think everyone will have a wonderful time,” she said, adding she wants it to be the first of what could become an annual event.