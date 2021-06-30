Panthers basketball prepares for upcoming season under new leadership

PELL CITY — Pell City basketball coach Jeff Smith wasted little time getting the guys acclimated to his system and his style of play, despite becoming the varsity boys coach only two months ago.
The Panthers traveled to Birmingham-Southern on three different days, Champions Sports Academy in Alexandria over two weeks, Jacksonville State University for two days and Leeds High School for a few games.
“We were able to get in 20 games during the summer,” Smith said. “We had a record of 12-8.”
Smith said the guys worked very hard and had great attitudes.
“They have also had a very strong work ethic,” Smith said. “We have been learning each other and getting to know each other. We are coming together as a team.”
Coming to Pell City from Springville are coaches Derosha Swann, and Hudson Kersh, former players and assistant coaches for Smith.
“Matt House is also helping and he was already at Pell City,” Smith said. "Bringing Swann and Kersh with me has been great because we obviously know each other. That helps coaching the guys every day. It helps me because I know there is somebody there who is already familiar with me and how I do things. They also help me remember what I forgot.”
Smith said the guys are in the weight room four days per week at 7 a.m. and then practice at 9:45 a.m. He said they have three practices left before the Fourth of July break.
“After that, we will continue in the weight room,” he said. “The parents and grandparents have been great this summer. They have been so supportive. Whatever I have asked that we try to do, they jump in and get it done.”
Pell City has four seniors, three juniors and five sophomores that will make up his first Panther team.
Basketball season starts for Pell City on Nov. 18 at Moody.