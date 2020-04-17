Pandemic causes schedule shuffling at CEPA, including Black Jacket concerts

PELL CITY -- The Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City is further rescheduling its spring calendar due to the continued disruption from the coronavirus, but Black Jacket Symphony remains up in the air.
Jason Rogoff, producer of the Black Jacket Symphony, said in a release the symphony is working to reschedule all of its performance dates, including the performances of Led Zeppelin VI that was set for CEPA on May 15-16.
“We are bummed that we won’t be getting together on those dates but are happy that we’ve been able to generate multiple contingency plans depending upon how long this lasts,” Rogoff said. “We are going to continue to monitor the situation and communicate the new date to you when we are confident the timing is firm.”
Rogoff also said tickets already purchased will be honored at the new dates when they are set.
As for the rest of CEPA’s spring lineup, Director Jeff Thompson said everything has been rescheduled.
“We are gonna do all these shows still, we are just clearing May out,” Thompson said.
With that in mind, Three on String will be moving from May 9 to Aug. 1. Thompson said that after consulting with the band, that was a date that worked for all parties
“Once Upon a Mattress,” which was planned for May 1 and 3 by the Pell City High School drama club, has been canceled. Due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order that all schools in the state end the year at home, Thompson said it is impossible to put on the show.
“It's the seniors I am most disappointed for,” he said.
He said while the show could be rescheduled for next fall if the school asked, seniors who would have participated this spring will likely not be around to take the stage.
Thompson said he did not want the seniors’ final year to end in complete disappointment though, so CEPA is looking for a way to give them a final performance this summer.
“We are actively pursuing an opportunity for seniors to perform a final time,” he said.
While May performances are being affected, Thompson said the 2020 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp is also moving from early June to late July, with it now running from July 20-31. Thompson said the camp has been growing in popularity in the last few years, and CEPA remains excited to put it on.
Thompson said the two projects CEPA started during the pandemic, Quarantine Concerts and Phone it in, did not take off like he had hoped, but he felt like they were something to bring some joy to people's feeds.
He said while he had not gotten any more submissions, CEPA is considering doing more of those type programs.
“We are hoping to maybe do a week of something similar,” Thompson said