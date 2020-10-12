Owen Schall leads Ragland to win over Wadley, playoff berth

RAGLAND – Owen Schall had a football game Friday night he will remember for a lifetime, especially the way he played in the first half.
The junior signal-caller was 5 of 6 for 131 yards and three touchdowns through the air in the first half, and he scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown as Ragland scored all its points in the first half in the 35-8 win over Wadley.
With the win, the Purple Devils secured a spot in the state playoffs.
Ragland head coach Derrick Sewell said Schall does a good job of getting the football into the hands of the Purple Devils’ playmakers.
“He’s getting better each week at taking what the defense gives him.” Sewell said. “He scrambled for that 22-yard touchdown run late in the first half that I think might have been the dagger.”
Schall threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Lawler on the second play of the game to make it 7-0.
Schall and Lawler hooked up again later in the first quarter – this time on a 46-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.
After a Wadley touchdown made it 14-8, Schall threw his third touchdown pass of the first quarter – a 16-yarder to Kentrell Turner that pushed the margin to 21-8.
Josh Phillips then intercepted a Wadley pass, and on the next play, Phillips scored on a 21-yard run.
Schall scored on the 22-yard run right before halftime to make it 35-8.
“I am very proud of our players and staff,” Sewell said. “We had a fantastic week of practice, and our focus was locked in.”
Sewell said he was especially proud of the play he received from his defense.
“They are playing fast and physical,” he said. “It is exciting to watch.”
Sewell said even though the offense is improving, he still believes it has not played the way he believes it can.
“Our run game was much-improved tonight, and that’s important headed into this time of year,” he said.
With the win, Ragland improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Purple Devils travel to 1-5 Talladega County Central on Friday.