PELL CITY – The second annual Sober Fourth of July Celebration was July 4 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Brook Besor.
The event was sponsored by We Win Recovery of Pell City and Fresh Start Recovery Ministries of Lincoln.
Ivi McDaniel is the owner of We Win Recovery and started the ministry in May. Tee Jay Wilson started Fresh Start Recovery 2 1/2 half years ago.
McDaniel said they put this celebration on for the community, especially for those who are in recovery. Last Fourth of July, there were about 250 people who attended the celebration, and she was expecting more this year, she said.
“That way, they have a place to go to celebrate the holidays without worrying about drugs and alcohol being involved,” McDaniel said. “They can come with their family and friends and just to be able to enjoy themselves. There were card games, dominoes, board games, inflatables for kids, boat rides and plenty of food, including a fish fry and barbecue.”
McDaniel said We Win is a therapeutic educational development center and re-entry program.
“It is for people who have a criminal history or substance abuse history,” she said. “We help people who are coming out of prison, jail or long-term rehab. We attempt to help them get on their feet and help them find jobs. We also provide classes such as anger management, criminal and addictive thinking and drug/alcohol education.”
McDaniel said the organization also works with juveniles via a program called The Journey.
“Recovery is my heart, my passion and my mission field,” she said. “It’s what God has given me to give back to the community. I’ve been doing this for about 10 years and I am a certified substance abuse counselor. I love what I do and I get up every morning and go to my mission field.”
Fresh Start is strictly for males, while We Win is for everybody. Twice a year, the organizations hold an annual event together -- the Fourth of July event and the Sober Iron Bowl Tailgate event held every November the day of the Alabama-Auburn football game.
Wilson said it means a lot to have this event on Independence Day.
“We know that days like today are when a lot of people relapse,” Wilson said. “We wanted to create an environment like today for those who are in recovery to come out and have a good time, play games, swim, be with their families, fellowship and enjoy free food.”
McDaniel and Wilson also work together to do drug education and awareness in public schools, K-12, and Talladega College.
“We go into all of the Pell City schools, Ashville High and Middle schools, Talladega County Central School and a couple of schools in Gadsden,” McDaniel said. “We are trying to get into as many schools as possible.”
Springville’s John and Alandra Owens are co-owners of Fresh Start Recovery Ministries.
“We are so proud and blessed to be a part of this organization,” Alandra Owens said. “God is working miracles here.”
