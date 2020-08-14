Oneonta man killed in accident near Argo on Wednesday

ARGO -- An Oneonta man is dead following a vehicle accident Wednesday near Argo.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Thomas Diggs Jr., 61, died of blunt force trauma following an accident on Interstate 59.
Russell said the accident occurred around 5:05 p.m. He said Diggs was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Russell said he was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. Wednesday.
Russell said Diggs received his injuries when his vehicle hit a tree. Russell also said another vehicle was involved.
The Alabama Highway Patrol said it is investigating the accident.