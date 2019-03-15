Jacob England and the Pell City High School boys soccer team have high expectations for the 2019 season.
Last spring, the Panthers advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
England is kind-hearted and loves to help people, except when he steps on the field, where he is all business.
The senior listens to hip-hop to get hyped before games.
England took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself from Daily Home Sports Editor LaVonte Young.
Q: What do you want to accomplish this season?
A: Nothing less than the playoffs. We expect to go back to the Final Four. We have a really talented team. … We did lose a lot of players last year, but I think we gained more players that are just as good. I expect us to go far.
Q: How did last year’s Final Four appearance motivate the team in the offseason?
A: It was a really tough loss (7-0 to Fort Payne in a Class 6A semifinal), and we were playing in really hot weather. We always talk about conditioning and we have done a lot (of conditioning). We have to get back (to the Final Four).
Q: Do you have any sports superstitions, anything that you just have to do?
A: I am a routine player. I listen to music, try to rally everybody together and try to play our game. We try to play with tempo. We just go out there and compete.
Q: What are you listening to before the game?
A: I listen to hip-hop. I listen to J Cole, Offset and that kind of stuff.
Q: What are some of your interests outside of your sport?
A: I like helping people. I am going to Troy University to major in psychology or education. I want to be a math teacher and I want to be a coach if I pursue that.
Q: What are three things that you can’t live without?
A: Family, because family comes first always. My animals and friends. Just everyone that helped me become who I am today.
Q: No matter how old you get, what’s something you don’t think you’ll ever grow out of?
A: My personality. Hopefully, it says the same. I like to make people smile.
Q: What’s your favorite sports moment?
A: My junior year, we were in the Lakeshore Tournament and we had to play Vestavia Hills. We won that tournament. It was 3-2 late in the game. My teammate, Grayson (Turner), he throws the ball in to my former teammate, Sergio Alvarez. He kicks it to my feet. I popped it up and did a bicycle kick to score the goal. I blacked out from there. It was awesome.