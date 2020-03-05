On the line... Ragland utility player Josh Phillips

Josh Phillips and the Ragland Purple Devils have high expectations this season on the diamond. After having a disappointing season in 2019, Ragland looks to return to its winning ways in 2020. The Purple Devils are currently 4-3 on the season and they will travel to take on Talladega today at 4:30 p.m.
Phillips, a utility player for the Purple Devils, sees action at pitcher, catcher, first and third base.
The junior’s versatility has been a real asset for Ragland this season.
Off the field, the three-sport standout enjoys hanging with friends and country music.
Phillips took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: Do you have any superstitions for baseball, anything that you just have to do?
A: I have to wear slider shorts every game.
Q: If you didn't play baseball, what would take up your time?
A: I would probably be getting ready for football season.
Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?
A: Hanging out with my friends and laughing. We always have a good time with coach (Cory Williams).
Q: What's one movie you never get tired of watching?
A: Grown Ups 2
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Honey Buns
Q: What’s your favorite thing to do away from baseball?
A: Hunt
Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher?
A: Work hard and never give up.
Q: Why do you wear jersey No. 7?
A: I got stuck with it in football my seventh-grade year and I just kept it going.
Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?
A: My dad when I was 12. We were in the woods.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: Sports, friends, and family
Q: Who’s someone older than you, you’d like to grow up to be like?
A: My pawpaw. He has always been there for me and he comes to every game. He is a good Christian and he is always teaching me the good (word).