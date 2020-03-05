On the line... Ragland utility player Josh Phillips

Phillips relishes multiple roles

Josh Phillips will see time at several different positions this season for the Purple Devils. Phillips pitches as well as plays first base, third base and catcher.

Josh Phillips and the Ragland Purple Devils have high expectations this season on the diamond. After having a disappointing season in 2019, Ragland looks to return to its winning ways in 2020. The Purple Devils are currently 4-3 on the season and they will travel to take on Talladega today at 4:30 p.m.

Phillips, a utility player for the Purple Devils, sees action at pitcher, catcher, first and third base.

The junior’s versatility has been a real asset for Ragland this season.

Off the field, the three-sport standout enjoys hanging with friends and country music.

Phillips took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.

Q: Do you have any superstitions for baseball, anything that you just have to do?

A: I have to wear slider shorts every game.

Q: If you didn't play baseball, what would take up your time?

A: I would probably be getting ready for football season. 

Q: What is the first thing you look forward to after a long practice?

A: Hanging out with my friends and laughing. We always have a good time with coach (Cory Williams).  

Q: What's one movie you never get tired of watching?

A: Grown Ups 2

Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A: Honey Buns 

Q: What’s your favorite thing to do away from baseball?

A: Hunt

Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher?

A: Work hard and never give up.

Q: Why do you wear jersey No. 7?

A: I got stuck with it in football my seventh-grade year and I just kept it going.

Q: When you took your first driving lesson, who gave it to you and how did it go?

A: My dad when I was 12. We were in the woods. 

Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?

A: Sports, friends, and family

Q: Who’s someone older than you, you’d like to grow up to be like?

A: My pawpaw. He has always been there for me and he comes to every game. He is a good Christian and he is always teaching me the good (word). 

