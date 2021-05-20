OMS recognizes May Students of the Month

Odenville Middle School recently recognized its Students of the Month for the month of May.
The OMS sixth grade Students of the Month are Kaitlyn Brasher, Katlynn Beard, Lena Shaw, Mason Bowling, Kyah Washington and Gabe Barnett.
The seventh grade Students of the Month are Isabella Wawryk, Ella Charlson, Michael Gomer, Michael Grantham and Brionne Friday.
And the eighth grade Students of the Month are Devin Whitfield, Jackie Staub, Kenley Bowling, Brodie Kelly, Sabastian Vickers and Kenyatta Gaines.