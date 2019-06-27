ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- It has been a year Olivia Andrews will remember the rest of her life.
The reigning St. Clair County Distinguished Young Woman has just a few more days before she will relinquish her title to the 2020 DYW winner Saturday at Springville Middle School. The program starts at 4 p.m.
“This year has forced me to think about my future more,” Andrews said. “I have grown and matured a lot and have much more responsibility.”
Andrews said she has been planning the move to college, and it has caused her to think about what she has here.
“I thought about home, family, friends and the ones who have helped me so much in this journey,” she said. “It made me appreciate all of the blessings I have received.”
Andrews is the 18-year-old daughter of Micah and Karie Andrews, of Springville.
In January, Andrews represented St. Clair County at the state DYW program in Montgomery. She called it one of the hardest weeks of her life, but also rewarding.
“It opened doors and connections to so many different friendships,” she said. “I was able to form relationships with so many young women I know I will need in the future. ... I want to thank the St. Clair County program committee and the community for all of the support I received while I was at state.”
Andrews plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall and is undecided on a major.
“I’m testing the waters to see what fits best for me,” she said.
Kathy Ronderos, committee chairwoman of the St. Clair DYW, said Andrews is truly a distinguished young woman.
“She has been a remarkable representative of the program,” Ronderos said. “We on the committee wish her well and look forward to hearing of her future accomplishments.”
About Distinguished Young Women
Begun in 1958, Distinguished Young Women has impacted the lives of more than 765,000 young women.
The program’s mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond.
National sponsors include Mobile County, city of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Wintzell's Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Jessica Sawyer, national headquarters marketing and communications director, at 251-438-3621 or Jessica@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.