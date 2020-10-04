Ohatchee woman killed in 2-vehicle accident in Ashville on Saturday

ASHVILLE -- An Ohatchee woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Ashville on Saturday.
Alabama State Trooper William Eliston said the accident occurred on County Highway 26 at the intersection of County Highway 33 when a Dodge SUV driven by Beverly Ann Burford, 63, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
"Evidence at the scene suggested that she never stopped or tried to stop," he said.
“The driver of a Dodge pickup, traveling north on Highway 33, struck the passenger side of the SUV she was driving, and after after the impact, the SUV ran off the left shoulder of the road.”.
Eliston said the driver of the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
"Both drivers were using seat belts, and alcohol was not a contributing factor," he said.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Burford was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:15 p.m. from blunt force trauma.