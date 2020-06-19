Official reports good progress on Pell City Schools’ new running track

PELL CITY -- The Pell City school system’s new running track is nearing completion, according to facilities Director Gary Mazingo.
“We finally have something you can look at,” Mazingo told the Pell City Board of Education on Tuesday.
Mazingo said drainage systems are in place and workers had started putting down sod before the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Mazingo explained the project is being done in phases, with the track in one phase and other amenities coming later.
Mazingo said the last major part of the project to be done in this phase will be putting asphalt on the track.
After the asphalt goes down, the plan is to paint lines and use the track as is for some time.
“We will be able to use it for now,” Mazingo said, but he added more formal track meets would have to wait until the track is fully finished.
He said he expects the asphalt to be done by mid-July but admitted weather could delay it somewhat.
After the track is completed, the next phase will include bleachers and lighting for the track, Mazingo said.
He said the rubberized surface will likely be the last part of the project completed. The surface is expected to cost the system $200,000 and will have to go through a separate bid process.
Mazingo said the rubberized surface will be the last part of the project for several reasons that boil down to not wanting to have to repair that surface later.
He said the first concern was letting the track settle. He explained that if the track cracks while settling, it is preferable to patch asphalt instead of the final surface.
Another concern Mazingo mentioned is the continued work around the track. With some vehicles needed to do the work for bleachers and lighting, he said he would prefer those vehicles not have to be on the final surface.
The track construction project was approved last October with a bid of $561,777 from Warners Athletic. The board approved a change order of $68,761 last month for work on sand pits in the multipurpose field in the center of the track.
The track is finally nearing completion following a several-month delay due to the discovery of a state protected wetland near the site of the new facility. The issue was finally resolved in February, allowing construction to continue