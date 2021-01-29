Officers arrest two men in connection with Steele Robbery

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Marathon on 433 Steele Station Rd. in Steele on Jan. 24 at 4:36 pm.
A ‘Be on the Lookout’ was issued for a white Nissan Pathfinder and an intense search was initiated.
On Jan. 27, 2021 around 4 p.m., officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle on Interstate 59 that fit the description of the robbery suspect's vehicle. The tag was confirmed by flock cameras to be the suspect's Nissan pathfinder.
William Robinson, a 22-year-old male from Gadsden, and a 17-year-old juvenile male from Gadsden were arrested on scene for robbery in the first degree.
“The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office would like to thank Argo, Steele and Springville police departments for their help in this investigation,” a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said. “Working together two very dangerous criminals were arrested and citizens can breathe a sigh of relief.”
The suspects are currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with no bond.