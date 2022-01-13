OES and OMS recognize its Teachers, Support Staff of the Year

Odenville Elementary and Middle Schools have announced their teachers and support staff of the year. OES Teacher of the Year is Kristen Brobeck, while its Support Staff of the Year is Carla Murphree. Meanwhile, OMS named Danya Croft Teacher of the Year and Robert Allen Support Staff of the Year.
Odenville Elementary School
Principal Michelle Miskelley said Brobeck is a natural teacher and her passion and love of teaching is infectious.
“Her students are always actively involved, engaged and participating in the lessons,” Miskelley said.
“Ms. Brobeck's love for her students and dedication to the teaching profession are evident in her work and interactions with peers, students and parents. She is an ‘outside of the box’ thinker, who is constantly reflecting upon and refining her instructional practices. Her connection with her students is fueled by her belief that each one is unique and able to achieve greatness.”
As for Murphree, MisKelley emphasized that Murphree is the face of OES.
“She is the first person everyone talks to and sees when they come into the building. She has been a dedicated employee for over 25 years. She sets the tone for the school with her helpful and positive attitude,” she said, adding that Murphree's favorite part of the job is getting to interact with the students and parents.
She said, “(Murphree) is loyal and committed to her job because this is her home. She feels blessed to be able to serve in the community she attended school. She is truly an asset to our elementary school and community.”
Odenville Middle School
Croft started her teaching career later in life after being a stay at home mom. She and husband, Tyler, have three children. This is her seventh year teaching.
Before her family relocated to the Birmingham area and she joined the Odenville Middle School staff, she taught at Baker High School in Mobile.
“Mrs. Croft deserves Teacher Of The Year at OMS because she is an amazing teacher and wants the best for every student that walks in her classroom. Not only is she a good teacher but she's an amazing role model. If there was one person in this world that I looked up to it would be her,” a student at OMS said.
“Normally teachers teach and send you on your way. Mrs. Croft supports you, talks to you and keeps a lot of your secrets. She takes the time to grow a bond with her students,” another student said.
“So, why do I think Mrs. Croft deserves teacher of the year? She not only is smart, but she’s always there, amazing and loving. What more could any student ask for in a teacher?”
As for Allen, he grew up in Pell City and graduated from Pell City High School in 1976. He started working at Victory Christian before coming to Odenville Middle School in 2003.
“He truly takes pride in his work and cares about what he does,” an OMS student said. “He also loves and cares for the students. I would know as one of those students who he cares for and helps. He has an amazing wife, Kathrine Allen. They have two kids of their own and four wonderful grandchildren.”