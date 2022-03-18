Odenville woman killed on Highway 11 in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — An Odenville woman was killed on Highway 11 in Trussville on Thursday, March 17, at approximately 9:56 p.m.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tamika Michelle Harris, 47, of Odenville, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling north on Gadsden Highway when her vehicle struck the rear of a dump truck that was stopped in the roadway near a road construction area.
The crash occurred in the 8400 block of Gadsden Highway (US Highway 11) in Trussville. Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.