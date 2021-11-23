Odenville woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Wanda M. Pickens, 38, of Odenville Monday night on drug trafficking charges.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the arrest was made following a traffic stop as a K-9 officer led to the seizure of approximately one pound of methamphetamine.
The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit was assisted by the Odenville Police Department and the sheriff's office's new K-9, Yance. Pickens is in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with a $1 million bond.