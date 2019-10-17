ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced last week that more than $30 million in funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.
Odenville and Springville are two of those cities.
The funding was made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ATRIP-II to be an annual program setting aside a minimum of $30 million off the top of ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama,” Ivey said. “I am proud to see projects resulting from the Rebuild Alabama Act already getting off the ground. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”
In Odenville, U.S. 411 will be widened from two lanes to three, adding a center left-turn lane for 1,300 feet from Council Drive to Burgess Drive. ATRIP-II money for this project totals $660,379, while local funds come to $134,556.89, for a total of $794,935.89.
In Springville, improvements will be made at the four-way stop sign. That is the intersection of U.S. 11, Alabama 174 and St. Clair 9. A traffic light will be installed, and turn lanes will be added on all four approaches.
ATRIP-II money for this project totals $2 million, while local funds come to $1.7 million, for a total cost of $3.7 million.
There were 28 projects selected for funding, for a total of $30.13 million from ALDOT. Half of the successful applications from cities and counties put forward local funds, for a total of approximately $9.5 million. However, matching funds were not a requirement to be eligible.
The projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract during the 2020 fiscal year, after bids are taken. Projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.
For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit https://www.dot.state.al.us/atrip2/.