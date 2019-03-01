Reagan Pruitt won the 2019 St. Clair County History Fair Wednesday, held at the Fortson Museum in Odenville.
Pruitt, a fourth grade student at Odenville Intermediate School, did her project on the legendary Oak Mountain Tunnel to capture the contest sponsored each year by the St. Clair County Historical Society.
Pruitt said this tunnel is located just outside of the Leeds area in Dunnavant area.
“My great-great-great grandfather Matthew Whitfield helped build this,” Pruitt said. “It was also a means of transportation.”
Pruitt said it took her about a month to complete the project. She received $25 for winning first place.
Second place honors went to Levi Reneman from Ashville Elementary School. His project was on Helen Keller/Ivy Green. He received $15 for placing second.
Finishing in third place was Ashlyn Sims from Coosa Valley Elementary School. Her project was on Rexall Drugs – Then and Now. She received $10 for her third place finish.
Honorable mention awards went to Colt Johnson from Moody Middle School; Nathan Black from Springville Elementary School; Colin St. John from Iola Roberts Elementary School; Jaidyn Anderson from Ragland Elementary School; Addyson Nabors from Steele Jr. High School; and Kherington Keith from Eden Elementary School.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com