Odenville’s Country Kennel Resort gives back this holiday season

ODENVILLE — Darlene Woodham, owner of Odenville’s Country Kennel Resort, has made it her mission to give back to animals in need this Christmas.
Country Kennel Club is a grooming, bathing and daycare facility that recently opened in October 2021. Woodham said she has been involved in animal rescue all of her life, having previously founded Furrever Homes Animal Rescue in Baldwin County. However, now that her facility does not allow for the housing of rescue animals, she still wanted to find ways to give back.
“I just knew I wanted to do something to help animals so I decided to do this,” Woodham said.
The resort is collecting supplies for two different rescues: Two by Two Dog Rescue and Kitty Kat Haven.
Those who want to get involved are able to come by the resort to select a paper ornament off of the Christmas tree that includes a list of items needed by the rescues to help the animals. One would then return the item and put it under the tree.
Woodham said the lists are also available online through their Facebook page.
For Two by Two, the resort is asking for Purina One dog food, bleach, paper towels, Busy Bones, Kong toys, puppy pads, dog beds of all sizes, disinfecting wipes, collars and leashes, pill pockets and toys of all sizes.
For Kitty Kat Haven, the wish list includes Tidy Cat clumping litter, Friskies pate canned food, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, scratching posts, toys and beds.
The resort is located at 10520 US 411 in Odenville. For more information, call (205) 360-3236 or send an email countrykennelresort@gmail.com. Those interested can also visit the kennel's Facebook page at Country Kennel Resort.