If you ever meet Odenville’s Colton Moore, you will always remember his smile. That smile of his is going to be even bigger this weekend as he has the opportunity to go to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., and meet LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron.
Colton is the 9-year-old son of Brandon and Jennifer Moore. He was born with spina bifida, which literally means “split spine.” Spina bifida happens when a baby is in the womb and the spinal column does not close all of the way.
At 3 weeks old, Colton got spinal meningitis.
“I took a picture of Colton on the first day of school this year as he enters the third grade, and he told me to send the picture to Coach O (Orgeron),” Jennifer Moore said. “I told him I would try. Within 24 hours, Coach O’s assistant had contacted me wanting to know when we could make the trip to Baton Rouge. So, we are going this weekend.”
The LSU Tigers will host Utah State Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.
Although Colton has a difficult time talking, one can understand him when he says “Go Tigers.”
Brandon, Jennifer and Colton will be making the trip to Baton Rouge. They are leaving Thursday (today) at about 8 a.m.
Faculty, staff, teachers and students at Odenville Intermediate School where Colton attends held a “Send Off” party for Colton Wednesday at 2 p.m.
“We will tour the facility Friday, and go to the game Saturday,” Jennifer Moore said. “Colton will get the chance to meet Coach O either Friday or Saturday.”
She said a GoFundMe was set up to raise money to get them there, and the goal was met.
“This has all been pretty amazing,” she said.
