Anna Motes was named the 2020 St. Clair County Distinguished Young Woman Saturday. Catherine Edwards finished runner-up. Both young ladies are seniors at St. Clair County High School in Odenville. The program was held in the auditorium at Springville Middle School.
“This means so much to me,” Motes said moments after winning DYW. “I am so happy that I get to serve as an example to all of the young girls who are here tonight and for those who will participate in this program next year.”
Stephanie Tinney said she is proud of her daughter.
“She has worked very hard,” Tinney said. “She has put the time into it and practiced at home. She went to all of the practices and was just very determined, dedicated and disciplined. This is going to be a wonderful year for her, and academics is going to be number one with her.”
Motes’ stepdad, Corby Tinney, said Anna has done a great job and has worked hard the past couple of months.
“We are very proud of her with what she has accomplished,” Tinney said.
Her dad, Michael Motes, said it is obviously a great honor.
“I’m proud of all the girls,” Motes said. “They did great. I’m so very proud of Anna. She’s our special girl. She did a very good job.”
Edwards said it feels fantastic to be runner-up.
“Especially since the winner was Anna,” Edwards said. “She is one of the great people I know in my class at school.”
Individual awards were:
O Spirit Award, $150 cash scholarship, went to Motes and Jenna Ryan;
O Be Your Best Self Essay, $150 cash scholarship, went to Hannah Singleton and Haley Henderson;
O Self Expression, $150 cash scholarship, went to Motes and Edwards;
O Fitness, $150 cash scholarship, went to Motes and Ryan;
O Talent, $250 cash scholarship, went to Ryan and Edwards;
O Scholastics, $300 cash scholarship, went to Motes and Edwards;
O Interview, $250 cash scholarship, went to Motes and Edwards.
Motes received a $1,100 cash scholarship for winning DYW. Edwards received a $600 cash scholarship for finishing runner-up.
Kathy Ronderos, chairwoman of the St. Clair County DYW, said each participant was an absolute joy to have in this year’s program.
“I am so excited to work with Anna as she prepares for the state program in January,” Ronderos said. “I know she will be a fantastic representative of St. Clair County.”
The DYW of Alabama state program will be held Jan. 17-18, 2020, at Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.