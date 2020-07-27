Odenville Public Library offers porch pick up

ODENVILLE -- The Odenville Public Library offers patrons several ways to enjoy reading, according to a press release.
The library is pleased to offer porch pick up to patrons who love the feeling of a real book in their hand. The library has been keeping up with the latest book releases by the most popular authors.
Also, the library continues to purchase eBooks and audiobooks through Libby for aficionados of reading on their phone, Kindle or other reading device.
Thanks to Gerald Carroll, the library has new ceiling fans on the porch if you want to sit and catch up on what’s happening. They are beautiful outdoor ceiling fans and help move this hot summer “heat/humidity like a wet blanket” air.
Even though the library is closed for “walk in,” the facility is available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 to noon to call in book requests and pick up books. The library staff also makes copies. The book drop box for returns continues to be open for your convenience 24/7.