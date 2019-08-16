ODENVILLE – Before school started throughout St. Clair County this week, several Odenville principals and teachers got aboard a school bus last week, going throughout the community passing out candy and treats to students and also welcoming them back to school.
Odenville Middle School Principal Walker Cook said they did this to let the kids know how important it is for them to feel welcome at school.
“We want families to know just how important it is for their kids to start school on a great note,” Cook said.
Odenville Intermediate School Assistant Principal Christy Blankenship said even though she and others love the summer, they all look forward to the start of a brand new school year.
“We get super excited to see our kids that we haven’t seen since school got out in May,” Blankenship said. “We enjoyed fellowshipping with the teachers from the other schools and getting out into this community that we love. It is awesome to welcome our students back to school.”
Odenville Elementary School Principal Christa Urban said the school bus tour brought cheer to the families and students.
“What a joy it was to see families out in their yard jumping and waving as we honked and welcomed the students back to school,” Urban said. “It was awesome connecting our sweet students’ faces to their homes and being with our colleagues building a sense of community pride.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.