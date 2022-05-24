Odenville police chief announces sergeant promotions at city council meeting

ODENVILLE — The Odenville City Council met Monday to recognize Police Chief Roy Walton as he announced the promotions of three officers to sergeants.
Officer Jason Townes, Officer Jesse Murphy and Officer Kyle Brakefield received a pin commemorating the promotion at the meeting.
Townes is a 2009 graduate of the Montgomery Police Academy and began his career with the UAB Police Department. Townes has served on the Odenville Police Department since 2020, but has served as an officer for 13 years. He has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, and an implicit bias instructor and participated as a member of the traffic unit and the narcotics unit. Along with currently being enrolled in the APOST certified investigators course, he was the recipient of the Odenville Police Department’s 2021 chiefs award.
Murphy is a 2009 graduate of the Birmingham Police Academy and began his career with the Birmingham Police Department, serving 13 years. Much like Townes, Murphy has been a member of the Odenville Police Department since 2020. He has served as a patrol officer, field training officer and a criminal narcotics investigator. Along with his active and previous roles, Murphy is a certified FBI firearms instructor and has completed advanced SWAT school. Murphy currently serves as a member of the St. Clair County Special Weapons and Tactics team.
Brakefield is a 2015 graduate of the Birmingham Police Academy and began his career with the Birmingham Police Department, and while serving in this role he achieved the rank of corporal. He has served for nearly seven years and has been part of the Odenville Police Department since this year. He has served as a patrol officer and field training officer. Brakefield has an associate’s degree in criminal justice and is working to complete his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Newly appointed Sergeant Townes and Sergeant Murphy are assigned to day shift while Sergeant Brakefield is assigned to night shift.
Once the presentation of the promotions was complete, Mayor Rodney Christian addressed the Odenville Police Department members present along with their families.
“To each and every one of you officers, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Christian said. “As a citizen of this community, you all go above and beyond and there are likely to be many more letters.”
Following the presentation of promotions, the council members addressed residents of Woodberry Estates who returned to this council meeting to thank the council members for hearing their request of newly paved roads and taking action.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the bills for payment;
—Approved Oil Equipment Co. Fuel Management System; and
—Approved Ad Discover Magazine groundbreaking 180 church.