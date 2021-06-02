Odenville News: Jordan Knox places first in the Florida Junior Golf Tour

Former Odenville Intermediate student Jordan Knox won first place in the Florida Junior Golf Tour in the age 16-18 girls division.
The two-day tournament ended May 9. Knox took the win with a 2-over 146 to secure the one-shot victory.
Knox is the daughter of Tim and Tracie Knox of Fort Myers, Fla., and the granddaughter of Truitt and Pat Dorsett of Odenville.
Jordan and her brother Braden attended Odenville Intermediate School. Jordan now attends Fort Myers High School in Florida where she is in 10th grade.