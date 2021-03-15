Odenville Middle SGA gives back during pandemic

ODENVILLE -- In lieu of its field trips, conferences and guest speakers that were all cancelled last spring due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Odenville Middle School Student Government Association took the opportunity the pandemic presented to give back to their community.
According to SGA sponsor and OMS teacher Tammy Williams, the SGA was preparing for its 10th win in speech competition at the Alabama Student Council Association Conference before everything was canceled.
Despite this, the students looked for ways to be active and eventually came up with the "Clean Campus and Community Pride" project when school started back in the fall of 2020.
According to Williams, this is an ongoing project that involves picking up litter around the campus at OMS, Odenville Elementary, Odenville Intermediate and spring cleaning at Odenville Park.
The students have been working on this service project during their flex lunch period and leadership class at least once a week since the project began in the fall.
On March 11, SGA students made their first visit to Odenville City Park and started the clean-up project by picking up trash, fallen limbs, pinecones and other debris. The students are planning a work day in the park in April and again in May before summer break.
Seventh-grade SGA student Claire Parent said she enjoyed working in the park. "It makes me feel good to know we did a good deed," she said.
Williams emphasized that this year has been very different for competitive SGA.