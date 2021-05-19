Odenville Middle recognizes teacher and support staff of the year

Odenville Middle School has named Brad Hall as its 2020-21 Teacher of the Year and Deb Parsons as its 2020-21 Support Staff of the Year.
Hall has been working as a special education teacher for almost 15 years. He teaches eighth grade at OMS.
“Mr. Hall is an amazing educator. He simply believes that his students deserve the best education, and he works to make that happen in his classroom,” OMS Assistant Principal Michelle Miskelley said.
“He treats his students with dignity and respect and works to create a nurturing and successful environment. The teachers and students of OMS are inspired by him and in awe of his talents.”
Parsons is the instructional aide for OMS and has worked there for 17 years. Miskelley said Parsons is an integral part of their team.
“(Parsons) goes above and beyond our expectations to support our teachers, our students and our mission,” Miskelley said. “The demands for her time are quite high, and yet she always has a positive attitude.”
She added, “Simply put, we don't know what we would do without her. We are so thankful and grateful for all that she does for the OMS family.”