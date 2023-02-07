Odenville man indicted on a charges of attempted murder of deputies

Editor's note: This article replaces an earlier article which was written at the time of the original incident but was unintentionally placed on the website again.
An Odenville man charged with shooting at two St. Clair County deputies following a traffic stop in Moody has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of attempted murder.
Forty-eight-year-old Donald Boteler will have a court appearance Feb. 13, expected to determine whether bond will be set in the cases. He has remained in the St. Clair County jail without bond since his initial arrest in 2021.
Boteler has also been charged with possession of amphetamines, an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second and escape first.
He also has failure to appear warrants that include three for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, escape first and buying/receiving stolen property.
The indictment charges stem from an encounter with law enforcement in Odenville Dec. 12, 2021, when Boteler was pulled over for a traffic stop near Isbell Road, according to information filed in the arrest report.
According to reports, he was stopped for driving erratically.
Instead of stopping for the officers and exiting his vehicle, Boteler is reported to have attempted to elude the officers, leading them on a short chase and then leaving the vehicle to flee into s wooded area.
Deputies, along with assistance from the St. Clair Correctional Facility’s K9 unit, eventually overcame the suspect.
Deputies also reported that Boteler used a handgun to fire in the direction of the officers during the arrest, but was disarmed by the deputies and taken into custody.