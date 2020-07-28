Odenville man arrested, charged with violating sex offender registration act

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A St. Clair County man has been arrested for allegedly violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to documents from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

George Noble, 30, of Odenville, was arrested Wednesday, July 15, on a charge of violating a SORNA clause that requires sex offenders to verify registration information, according to Investigator Kyle Howard.

While Howard would not give specifics on the violation, arrest records show Noble’s address in Odenville, while the Alabama Sex Offender registry shows his address in Ragland.

According to Alabama law, sex offenders are required to make notification of changes in address to law enforcement agencies and verify registration information in person every three months.

Noble was convicted in Maryland for inappropriate intercouse with a 23-year-old woman in 2012.

Noble was released from the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on Thursday on a $2,500 bond.