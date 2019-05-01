TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Odenville man has been arrested and charged with breaking into the Waldo Quik Stop on Alabama 77 early Tuesday.
Calvin Jerome Bruce, 53, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies the same day as the break-in and has been officially charged with burglary in the third degree. According to jail records, bond was set at $5,000.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies responded to an alarm call at the convenience store at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday and found broken glass, but they were not initially able to reach the key-holder.
When a clerk arrived to open up the store before 5 a.m., he called 911. The only items reported stolen were 14 packs of cigarettes.
The break-in was caught on video, Tubbs said. The burglar apparently cut his hand on the broken glass, and deputies were able to print a picture from the video and collected other evidence, including a blue mop handle, according to the incident and offense report.
Tubbs said a customer was able to give investigators information on where the suspect might be, and Bruce was located on the 5000 block of Stockdale Road with a fresh cut on his hand. Tubbs said he was still wearing the same clothes he had on in the video.
Tubbs said it was not clear from the report if any of the stolen cigarettes had been recovered.
According to the incident and offense report, damage to the glass door of the store is estimated at $1,000 and damage to a glass window is listed at $800.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.