Odenville man arrested after allegedly stealing car, causing crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Odenville man was arrested Saturday on felony theft charges, with more charges possibly pending, after allegedly stealing a car and getting involved in a police chase that ended with a crash.

Calvin Jerome Bruce, 54, has been charged with theft of property in the first degree, attempting to elude and assault in the third degree, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records.

Bond on the theft charge was set at $5,000 by Talladega County Circuit Court Judge Will Hollingsworth. Bond on the other two charges was set at $1,000 each.

Bruce was still in jail as of Tuesday evening.

According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the victim of the theft charge pulled up to Benny’s at Six Points in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and left the door open and the motor running while she went inside to make a quick purchase.

Bruce, who the victim did not recognize, spotted the open running car and was already in the driver’s seat when the victim came back out. Thompson said the victim screamed at Bruce and hit the hood of the car, but he backed out and drove away anyway. The victim then called 911.

Thompson said the initial theft was captured on the store’s surveillance video.

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle driving toward Ashland on Alabama 77 South and attempted to pull it over near the town of Waldo.

At some point, Bruce allegedly crossed the center line and hit another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

Thompson said the accident had resulted in injury, but he could not comment on how serious the injuries were.

The accident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Further details of the accident and information on the person who was injured were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.

Attempting to elude and assault in the third degree are misdemeanors.