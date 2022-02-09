 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Odenville Elementary welcomes its Peer Helper Group

Peer Helper Picture.jpg

Odenville Elementary’s Peer Helper Group. In back, from left, are Camren Wright, Riley Duke, Griffin Duke, Levi Stafford, Lane Edge, Landon Morgan, Ryder Smith and Brayden Paredes. In the middle, from left, are Evelyn Scott, Cora Beam, Aubree Nicholson, Maddison Garner, Cadence Nesdore, Beverley Gautney, Brynlee Watson and Riley Shaddix. And in front, from left, are Presley Scott, Emerson Smith, Kenzlei Kelly, Kinzleigh Elliott, Athena Vickers, Ellie Salser and Dani Jo Barnett. Not pictured are Kaiden Applequist, Natalie Mizzell, Ava Moore, Wyatt Ritch, Grevin Robertson, Brenna Smith and Maddie Grace Wilson.

 submitted photo

Odenville Elementary School recently selected students to take part in its new Peer Helper Group program.

As a Peer Helper, each student will complete weekly activities such as welcoming classmates to school, assisting teachers and staff members in daily/weekly activities, as well as other students. 

“This is a great group of leaders from our second-grade class,” OES Principal Michelle Miskelley said. “These students were selected by their teachers because they show character traits such as leadership and compassion towards their classmates.”

According to Miskelley, the Peer Helper program is a component to the ThriveWay program used by St. Clair County counselors. She said with Odenville Elementary School being composed of pre-k to second grade, OES chose to only use our second-grade students. 

“This program will provide opportunities for these students to encourage fellow students in many ways,” Miskelley said. “For example, our peer helpers are used as morning greeters as students enter the building. They develop their work ethic as they help in the school lunchroom and they also practice patriotism as they care for the U.S. flag.” 

She added, “These skills, and others, will go with them throughout their life, but will especially be helpful to them as they enter the next phase of their school career at Odenville Intermediate.”

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

Tags