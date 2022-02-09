Odenville Elementary welcomes its Peer Helper Group

Odenville Elementary School recently selected students to take part in its new Peer Helper Group program.
As a Peer Helper, each student will complete weekly activities such as welcoming classmates to school, assisting teachers and staff members in daily/weekly activities, as well as other students.
“This is a great group of leaders from our second-grade class,” OES Principal Michelle Miskelley said. “These students were selected by their teachers because they show character traits such as leadership and compassion towards their classmates.”
According to Miskelley, the Peer Helper program is a component to the ThriveWay program used by St. Clair County counselors. She said with Odenville Elementary School being composed of pre-k to second grade, OES chose to only use our second-grade students.
“This program will provide opportunities for these students to encourage fellow students in many ways,” Miskelley said. “For example, our peer helpers are used as morning greeters as students enter the building. They develop their work ethic as they help in the school lunchroom and they also practice patriotism as they care for the U.S. flag.”
She added, “These skills, and others, will go with them throughout their life, but will especially be helpful to them as they enter the next phase of their school career at Odenville Intermediate.”