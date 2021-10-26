Odenville council addresses concerns over road conditions

ODENVILLE — During the Odenville City Council’s regular meeting Monday night, residents who live on Houston Drive voiced their concerns over the condition of their road and requested the road be considered in the future budget.
A resident who spoke to the council said she and her neighbors felt the condition of the road is both concerning and embarrassing.
“There are over 200 potholes and 200 feet of road, and in 22 years, I’ve seen little be done for the street except maybe throw out a little bit of black patching that doesn’t seem to help very much,” she said, adding there is also and issue of safety with the condition of the road.
“We’re especially concerned about the ability of paramedics and fire services to get to us without bumping, bumping, bumping, and so we would like to encourage (the council) to come out and look at the street.”
Mayor Rodney Buck emphasized that while he agrees, Houston Drive is in bad condition, it is not the worst in the city. He added that the council sees very little money from the new gas tax as per the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“Our portion (of RAA funds) is $26,000,” Buck said. “To answer your questions. Is there money in the budget for Houston Drive this year? No. Is there money in the budget next year? No. Has Houston Drive been discussed for a paving project formally? No, but multiple other areas of concern are out there.
"Our public works department along with our police and fire departments are working to compile a list of needs and then we have to force rank as to what can be fixed for a certain amount of dollars.”
The mayor later added that since money has been the forefront of the issue in addressing the condition of some Odenville roads, the council is considering taking out a $2 million bond if it is able to be paid back.
“If you’re not on the list for consideration, look at it, I’m not telling you we’re putting you on it, I’m not telling you we’re not putting you on it, but if warrants the attention, we’ll see how far the dollars go should the council move forward with a bond,” he said.