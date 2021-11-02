Odenville Chamber of Commerce donates $25,000 to fire department

During its monthly meeting, the Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors presented a check for $25,000 to Chief David Davis and the Odenville Fire Department for the fundraising proceeds from Saturday’s Odenville Car Show.
The St. Clair County High School JROTC program was the focus of the meeting. The students led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Director Vicki L. Glover was the main speaker who shared information about the program and how valuable it is to students. One of the students also spoke about her experience in the program.
The Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce hosts a monthly lunch meeting on the first Monday of each month with an informative speaker and a platform for area business professionals to network.
For more information about the Greater Odenville Chamber of Commerce, visit www.OdenvilleChamber.com.